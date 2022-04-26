ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lehigh Valley Lawmakers Announce Over $15 Million in RACP Funding for Regional Projects | WDIY Local News

By WDIY
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehigh Valley lawmakers say millions of dollars in...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley high schools among Pa.’s top 100 in U.S. News & World Report rankings

Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School came out on top among public high schools in the Lehigh Valley in U.S. News & World Report’s annual performance ranking. The 2022 edition of the assessment looked at 17,843 high schools across the United States, including the vast majority of the nation’s public high schools as well as some publicly supported charter and magnet schools.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Local News#Lawmakers#Wdiy
NJ.com

N.J. Turnpike Authority has a $36 million gift for E-ZPass customers

Drivers in New Jersey who use E-ZPass and pay with a debit card or credit card are getting a $36 million gift from the Turnpike Authority and other toll agencies. Commissioners of the toll agency that also runs the Garden State Parkway approved paying for three years of credit card processing fees instead of passing them on to drivers who use plastic to replenish or make one time E-ZPass payments.
POLITICS
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania flu map: Lehigh Valley area counties among those with highest case rates

Pennsylvania’s unusual flu season continues with a high number of cases for this time of year, though there are some signs it is ebbing. The highest level of cases was reported during the week ending April 9, but cases declined slightly last week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The week ending April 23 saw 3,669 infections, down almost 2,000 from the week ending April 9, ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Camden Officials Break Ground On $2.3 Million Makeover On 7th Street

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A street in Camden is getting a big makeover. Officials broke ground on a new enhancement project on 7th Street between Linden and Elm Streets. The work includes pedestrian improvements, flooding mitigation, and curb and ramp upgrades for the disabled. The cost of the upgrades is $2.3 million and the money is coming from both the state and federal governments. The work should be finished by early fall.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Philly

Construction Joining Bucks, Montgomery County Bike Trails Complete

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — It was the perfect Wednesday morning for a ribbon-cutting in Upper Southampton, Bucks County. Officials gathered to celebrate the completion of construction, joining Bucks County’s Newtown Rail Trail with Montgomery County’s Pennypack Trail. Together, the trails are part of the Circuit Trails Network, an 800-mile system of bike trails across the Delaware Valley.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sports bar in Montgomery County set to close

HATFIELD, Pa. - A sports bar in Montgomery County announced that it plans to close next month. Via Marconi Sports Bar and Pizza Pub said in a Facebook post its last day of serving customers will be May 15. Until then, the bar will have limited seating and a limited menu due to staffing and product issues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

Emmaus grad opening second Lehigh Valley location of eco-friendly market Friday

A business aiming to help the environment through eco-friendly housewares and personal care items is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery that opened in Emmaus’ triangle in December 2019, is set to open its second location Friday at 158 Northampton St. in downtown Easton. The business, operated by Jacquelyn Bassett of Lower ...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County: Outside groups sending unsolicited voter registration, mail-in ballot applications to residents

The Northampton County Elections Office said Thursday that outside groups are mailing unsolicited voter registration and mail-in ballot applications to residents. In some cases, the applications are partially filled out with the citizen’s information, according to a news release from the county. The county says the mailings are causing...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Proposed Poconos Resort Looks To Develop 100 Acres In Conservation District

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.
TOBYHANNA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy