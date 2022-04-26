Lehigh Valley Lawmakers Announce Over $15 Million in RACP Funding for Regional Projects | WDIY Local News

Drivers in New Jersey who use E-ZPass and pay with a debit card or credit card are getting a $36 million gift from the Turnpike Authority and other toll agencies. Commissioners of the toll agency that also runs the Garden State Parkway approved paying for three years of credit card processing fees instead of passing them on to drivers who use plastic to replenish or make one time E-ZPass payments.

