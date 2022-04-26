ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

JetBlue is cutting or suspending 9 routes as it reworks its summer network — see the list

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307KXr_0fKxwbzu00
Flying JetBlue Airways from New York to London.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • JetBlue is permanently cutting two routes and suspending seven others ahead of the busy summer travel season.
  • A company spokesperson told Insider the decision was due, in part, to "significantly higher fuel prices."
  • The news comes as JetBlue makes proactive changes to its flight schedule to reduce potential disruptions.

JetBlue is adjusting its flight schedule to accommodate the upcoming busy summer travel season, including cutting its capacity and dropping or suspending routes.

On Tuesday, JetBlue confirmed to Insider that it is permanently leaving two markets — Boise, Idaho, and Kalispell, Montana — and suspending seven routes until after summer.

The nixed airports are mostly small markets and seven of the nine routes launched after the start of the pandemic, but it is not surprising that they are being cut.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes told Simple Flying in October 2021 that the volume of new routes started during COVID-19 were temporary revenue opportunities and that the airline will go "back to our roots and long-term plan again."

"We've expanded a lot — and a lot of routes won't stick around," he said.

The news comes a month after the airline revealed it was cutting or pausing 27 routes this summer , like Hartford to Las Vegas and Nashville to Cancun.

According to a company spokesperson, the airline made the changes early last week and the reductions were made to help "ease pressure on our operation during this busy season so that our customers can depend on us to get to them where they need to go."

He also explained to Insider that some of the routes did "not make as much sense" given the current circumstances of "significantly higher fuel prices."

However, he said despite the cuts, JetBlue's strong Northeast Alliance with American Airlines has allowed it to expand its network out of New York's three major airports. Specifically, the carrier will operate nearly 300 daily departures this summer, up from about 200 in 2019.

Here are the 9 routes JetBlue is either cutting or suspending.

  • Between New York and Boise, Idaho: JetBlue will permanently leave Boise after operating its last flight to the city in September 2021. The route was Boise's only nonstop connection to New York, but the airport still offers over two dozen routes from other airlines, like Delta Air Lines, Avelo Airlines, United Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.
  • Between New York and Kalispell, Montana: JetBlue will permanently leave Kalispell after operating its last flight to the city in September 2021. The airport is still served from New York by American Airlines.
  • Between Boston and Port-au-Prince, Haiti: JetBlue has temporarily suspended its route between Boston and Port-au-Prince. The route was last operated in March and will return once weekly on September 10 and increase to twice-weekly on November 2.
  • Between Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia: JetBlue has temporarily suspended its route between Los Angeles and Richmond. The route was last operated in October and will return four times weekly on August 1.
  • Between Miami and Hartford, Connecticut: JetBlue will temporarily suspend its route between Miami and Hartford beginning June 1. The flight will return on September 8 as a five times weekly service.
  • Between Newark and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: JetBlue has temporarily suspended its route between Newark and Aguadilla. The route was last operated in January and will return four times weekly on September 8.
  • Between Newark and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts: JetBlue has temporarily suspended its route between Newark and Martha's Vineyard. The route was last operated in October and will return three times weekly on September 9.
  • Between Newark and Nantucket, Massachusetts: JetBlue has temporarily suspended its route between Newark and Nantucket. The route was last operated in October and will return three times weekly on September 9.
  • Between West Palm Beach and Providence, Rhode Island: JetBlue will temporarily suspend its route between West Palm Beach and Providence beginning June 1. The flight will return on September 7 as a once-weekly service.

The cuts come as JetBlue continues to make changes to its network to prepare for summer , which also includes hiring more workers, reducing customer support call hold time, and making proactive efforts for aircraft maintenance.

"We want customers who love the JetBlue experience to have confidence we will deliver it to them this summer," JetBlue president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty said. "We let our crewmembers and our customers down in April, and we must perform better. The investments we're making will help reduce delays and cancellations during the busiest travel period."

The changes will reduce JetBlue's growth, according to the airline, which expected an 11% to 15% increase in capacity in 2022 compared to 2019, but is now anticipating a 0% to 5% growth.

The announcement comes on the heels of reductions already made earlier this month. On April 11, JetBlue told CNN it was canceling 8% to 10% of its flights starting in May following a slew of disruptions the airline blamed on weather and air traffic control issues.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

