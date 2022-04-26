ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beth Launiere Signs Contract Extension To 2027

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Utah Volleyball Head Coach Beth Launiere has signed a contract extension through June of 2027, Director of Athletics Mark Harlan announced. Launiere, who enters her 33rd season at the helm of the program this upcoming fall, has guided the team to six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and...

deseret.com

Both Gach reportedly won’t be returning to Utah basketball

The back and forth nature of Utah Runnin’ Utes wing Both Gach’s basketball career is reportedly entering another chapter. On Monday afternoon, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Gach will be entering his name in the 2022 NBA draft and will not return to Utah. The news...
UTAH STATE
Daily Californian

Going out swinging: Cal’s season ends in Pac-12 championship tournament

After struggling through the Pac-12 season with a 2-6 record, No. 50 Cal men’s tennis still had a chance to become champions and qualify for the NCAA tournament by winning the Pac-12 championship tournament. Unfortunately for Cal — seeded seventh in the tournament — it had to face a team that it had already lost to twice this season: No. 13 USC.
BERKELEY, CA
Herald-Journal

Column: Big crowd got money's worth at induction ceremony

It seemed fitting that the largest crowd ever was on hand Saturday night to witness the induction of eight Aggie greats into the Utah State University Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2021 and 2022 classes were combined together because of delays related to the pandemic. Plus, the 18th and 19th classes to be inducted took place in the spacious Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus. Fans turned out and were a bit boisterous at times.
LOGAN, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Franck Kepnang transfers to Washington Huskies

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, former Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang has transferred to none other than Washington. Oregon had an overabundance of centers in 2021-22 with N’Faly Dante the only one getting significant playing time. Of those four, two have transferred out with Isaac Johnson going to Utah State. In his two years at Oregon, Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. But he quickly became a fan favorite with his size and excitable attitude. When the big 7-foot, 280-pounder made a great play, everyone knew it, especially when it came to him blocking the ball that went into the fourth row. It’s a big blow to lose his kind of talent. The four-star recruit had reclassified before coming to Oregon, so he’s still on the younger side. Kepnang is just coming into his own. But it’s even a bigger blow to see him go to the rival Huskies. He should be a good fit for coach Mike Hopkins’ patented 2-3 zone. The Dawgs went 17-15 last season and missed the post-season entirely. List Oregon lands in top-5 for WR Jurrion Dickey after becoming favorites for commitment
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC4

Which Utah schools ranked best in state?

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. News and Rankings recently released data on the best-ranked high schools in the nation for the year 2022. 24,000 schools were ranked in the report, with 163 Utah schools making the final list. Most of the top schools ranked in Utah are Charter Schools including: Beehive Science and Technology Academy- […]
UTAH STATE
MISportsNow

On the Diamond with Beal City Softball: Highland Opener

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City softball program. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Thursday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app. The Aggies open Highland Conference play in this week’s episode.

