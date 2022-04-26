ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Seventy Iowa students advance to National History Day national contest

Des Moines, Iowa – Seventy Iowa students took top honors at the State Historical Society of Iowa’s state history contest Monday and will represent Iowa at the National History Day national contest in June. The 70 students emerged from a total of 474 competitors in the National...

KCCI.com

COVID-19 positive tests, hospitalizations increase in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive tests for COVID-19 are once again climbing in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports 1,994 positive tests in the last seven days. That's almost 700 more positive tests since the last report. Eighty-four people are hospitalized from COVID-19. That's an increase of...
Axios Des Moines

Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
98.1 KHAK

Does the Most Popular Liquor in Iowa Surprise You?

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For many of us in Iowa, we've resolved to drink less in 2022. Myself included. That said, there are still evenings I want to have a spirit or two, and I know what my go-to is. I won't give that info just yet as, I happen to have the same favorite booze as the state of Iowa.
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
KWQC

Changes to Iowa unemployment head to governor’s desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Significant changes to Iowa’s unemployment benefits are right around the corner. House File 2355 will shorten the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits, and make those on unemployment take jobs that pay less faster. The birth of the bill starts all the...
KOEL 950 AM

Friendly Reminder If You’re Feeding Birds in Iowa; Please Stop

Spring is here. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and birds have begun nesting. If you're a bird lover, it's only natural for you to want to feed them. As much as I hate to say this, we need to stop. At least stop feeding the birds until the end of May. That's what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is telling us.
Axios Des Moines

Yes, Iowa, April has been really windy

Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctors receive confidential warnings

The Iowa Board of Medicine recently sent confidential letters of warning to a dozen Iowa physicians for issues ranging from surgical care to criminal behavior. The board investigates more than 500 complaints every year, and when it decides not to take public disciplinary action against a doctor, it has the option of sending a confidential, […] The post Iowa doctors receive confidential warnings appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports tabs Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa as Hawkeyes’ freshman to watch

It’s no secret that Xavier Nwankpa arrives in Iowa City with a full steam of hype behind him. After an impressive spring, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound freshman safety has only added more fuel to that fire. The Pleasant Hill, Iowa, native chose to stay home and play for the Hawkeyes. In the process, the Southeast Polk High School product rebuffed offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State just to name a few. 247Sports’ Sam Marsdale picked Nwankpa for Iowa in his list of freshmen sparking excitement for Big Ten teams. A 247Sports five-star recruit as the top-ranked...
