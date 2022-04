Friends, family, co-workers and people who never met firefighter Timothy Klein said their final farewell at his funeral service Friday. Klein died Sunday while helping put out the flames of a massive fire at a home in Canarsie. The FDNY says the effort to put out the fire was going according to plans until the second floor of the building went up in flames too. Then there was a collapse in the home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO