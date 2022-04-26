ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Schmitt: American dream at stake with Mo. Senate race

By Vic Faust
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

We finish our look at the major Republican candidates for Missouri’s open Senate seat by focusing on Attorney General Eric Schmitt and why he wants the job.

The state AG describes himself as “a tireless fighter for the people” and says, right now, there’s a fight to save the country. He claims the American dream itself is on the line with this election, that there are significant pressing matters facing the nation, and the U.S. Senate will be the place where the biggest fights are going to occur.

Schmitt supports energy independence and fair elections and says he would push back against government overreach, citing his legal fights against mask mandates in schools.

