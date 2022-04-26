ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say the girl was taken by her mother who is only allowed supervised visits. POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia. According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was...

