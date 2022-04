BIG RAPIDS — Renovation of the former Depot building in Big Rapids has begun with crews working on the roof replacement this week. The building was purchased by an individual in the private sector during the Department of Natural Resources auction last August. Although the new owner said it is not certain what the building will ultimately be used for, the plan is to renovate and rehabilitate the facility to preserve it's history in the city.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO