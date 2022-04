Russell Westbrook has been slandered quite a bit over the last year or so, although for good reason. He was awful with the Los Angeles Lakers this past year, and there is a lot of talk about whether or not he still has what it takes to be a superstar point guard. Russ has definitely heard the chatter surrounding his name, and yesterday, he took to Instagram with an audio clip of Nipsey Hussle talking about how he always tries to be himself, no matter what.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO