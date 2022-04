After splitting the first two games of their series at Chase Field, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks now meet for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. The Dodgers have gone 3-2 on their current road trip, and a victory in the series finale would allow them to finish with a winning record before they return to Dodger Stadium for a five-game homestand.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO