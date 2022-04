After a two-year break because of the pandemic, a popular rivalry resumes Saturday, April 30. For the first time since April 2019, the Bishop O’Connell Knights and McLean Highlanders will meet in girls high-school softball, in what has been an annual non-league contest between top private- and public-school teams in Northern Virginia since 2009. The game, which often draws a big crowds and much interest in the softball circles, begins at McLean at 2 p.m.

