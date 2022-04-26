Bowling: Rainbow League standings for week of April 20

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats finished their regular season about as perfectly as they could have, as Madison swept Century in a senior day doubleheader 14-4 and 15-1. The Bobcats stormed out to an early 3-0 lead in game one, but the Diamondbacks came back to make it a 5-4 game. From there, though, Madison scored nine unanswered runs for the win.

MADISON COUNTY, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO