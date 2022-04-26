Sight Center of NWPA receives funding to expand braille garden

One local business is receiving funding to upgrade one of their many services to benefit the community.

The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania received a check for $5,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Erie that will go towards expanding their braille garden.

The upgrades will include raised garden beds for older clients and more tactile objects and activities for children to interact with.

The expansion of the garden came at a time when the Sight Center wanted to do more with the children’s program during COVID.

“There’s a lot of our kids that just don’t go outside. So for a lot of the kids this past year it was a lot of fun. I don’t think they’ve spent that much time outside before,” said Penny Guild, Social Worker at The Sight Center of Northwest PA.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Sight Center considers the new installments in the garden to be a way of continuing gardening education for children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.