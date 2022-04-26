Photos: See Florida's 6 venomous snake species

FILE — People at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on July 11, 2020. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times) Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Florida’s capital. Each election cycle, the company gives generous campaign contributions to Florida candidates on both sides of the political aisle. Its theme park mega-resort near Orlando attracts around 50 million visitors a year, powering a Central Florida tourism economy that annually generates more than $5 billion in local and state tax revenue.
