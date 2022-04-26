ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos: See Florida's 6 venomous snake species

WFTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePygmy rattlesnake The pygmy rattlesnake, which is...

www.wftv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Species#Rattlesnake#Pygmy#Rattler#U S Geological Survey
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Miami

Video Shows Florida Alligators Bellowing as Mating Season Begins

A local wildlife photographer used an infrared trail camera to capture bellowing alligators in a South Florida gator hole after dark. Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video at Big Cypress National Preserve, which shows the gators thrashing in the water and roaring loudly. The deep, throaty bellowing sounds in the...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Roommate charged in killing of gay advocate found in Florida landfill

The roommate of a Florida gay rights advocate whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January has been charged with murder. Steven Yinger strangled Jorge Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home and dumped his body, which was later found in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker, Florida, about 60 miles east of the Alabama border, according to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County.
FLORIDA STATE
The New York Times

Disney to Lose Special Tax Status in Florida Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Clash

FILE — People at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on July 11, 2020. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times) Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Florida’s capital. Each election cycle, the company gives generous campaign contributions to Florida candidates on both sides of the political aisle. Its theme park mega-resort near Orlando attracts around 50 million visitors a year, powering a Central Florida tourism economy that annually generates more than $5 billion in local and state tax revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Plot on Florida’s Marco Island Sells to Billionaire Buyer for $10.75 Million

A 4.32-acre waterfront parcel on Florida’s Marco Island has sold for $10.749 million, making it the highest-priced lot sale in the island’s history, and the second-highest residential sale, according to representatives for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer. The buyer is billionaire and businessman Dennis...
REAL ESTATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy