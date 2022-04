Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a team to sign him, and recently an owner said that he would welcome him to his franchise. On April 27, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said on an episode of “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” that he would be open to signing Kaepernick to the team. Davis says that the quarterback “deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League.”

