‘Pure utter filth’ – Karim Benzema leaves Twitter drooling with ice-cool Panenka to keep Real Madrid in it vs Man City

By John Hutchinson
 3 days ago

KARIM BENZEMA scored a stunning Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Manchester City to leave football fans drooling.

The striker is in the form of his life and netted his second of the game from the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxLkM_0fKxspFg00
Karim Benzema beautifully chipped home a penalty to keep Real Madrid in the tie Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3x1P_0fKxspFg00
Man City keeper Ederson was beaten all ends up by Benzema Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSlJL_0fKxspFg00
Benzema once again put on a masterclass for Real Madrid Credit: News Group Nrewspapers Ltd

That brought his team to 4-3 down in the Champions League semi-final first leg clash in a thriller a the Etihad.

Ruben Dias was unfortunate to concede a penalty, with the ball hitting his head and then his arm.

But Benzema wasn't bothered how the opportunity arose, and he stepped up to score past Ederson.

Benzema said: “I always have it in my head that if you don’t take a penalty, you will never miss a penalty.

“That’s mental confidence and that's all. I have a lot of confidence in myself... so I do it and it turns out well."

Carlo Ancelotti said: “The way he did it surprised me a little bit.

“He has that kind of personality to take a penalty that is so spectacular”

It was the way he did it with such confidence that footie fans couldn't get enough of.

And let's not forget he missed three out of his last four penalties, including TWO in the same game against Osasuna last week.

Dale Hank wrote on Twitter that the penalty was "pure utter filth".

Gavin Cook posted that "to have the bottle to do that at 4-2 is absolutely sensational" before adding "what a player, what a man".

Self-confessed Barcelona fan Nestor Martinez described it as the "coldest penalty in the biggest moment".

Corey Taylor was thinking along the same lines when he wrote that the 34-year-old Frenchman was "as cold as ice".

Keabetsoe Matshoge called Benzema "a different breed" adding that the penalty was "amazing".

"Absolute class", "overdosed on confidence" and "filthy penalty" were some of the other descriptions to the masterpiece.

The game finished 4-3, with Vinicius Junior adding to Benzema's brace for Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored the goals for Pep Guardiola's side.

Benzema has now scored 46 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Real Madrid and France this season.

Daily Mail

Sergio Ramos admits he still has something to prove at PSG after injury-plagued first season in which he has played just 10 games, as he says it was 'hard to adapt' to his new life in Paris after 16 years with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos believes he has a point to prove at Paris Saint-Germain after a frustrating first season. The 36-year-old defender, who joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid last summer, has played just 573 minutes of football over 10 matches during his first campaign at the Parc des Princes.
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Villarreal, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Liverpool vs Villarreal: The Reds will shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League piece of the quadruple puzzle when they host Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday (kick off, 3pm ET). The League Cup is already in the bag; Liverpool are also already through to the FA Cup final; they...
SkySports

Mino Raiola, football agent to Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, 'critically ill' in hospital

Football super-agent Mino Raiola, who looks after players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is 'critically ill' in a Milan hospital. Raiola was hospitalised on Thursday and widespread reports in Italy claimed he had died, but Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital, told Italian news agency ANSA: "I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting."
