Real Estate

Ten US cities where home prices have fallen the most – is yours on the list?

By Elizabeth Barton
 3 days ago
REAL estate is a seller's market these days.

However, certain U.S cities are becoming more affordable despite national trends.

Rising mortgage interest rates are topping 5%

Americans went on a near-record home-buying spree during the pandemic.

In 2020, the number of homeowners increased by 2.1million, the largest jump since 2003, according to the Census Bureau.

This caused the national housing supply to shrink quite a bit.

Fast forward two years and buyers are faced with much more than limited supply.

They face rising mortgage rates and inflation as well.

Not to mention that spring is peak home-buying season and the market is flooded with potential buyers and sellers.

As buyers navigate the expensive market, below are 10 areas where home prices are becoming more affordable, according to Realtor.

“Many of the metro areas seeing median list price declines have seen an [influx] of smaller homes come to market, which carry lower price tags,” said George Ratiu, manager of economic research for the site.

1. Toledo, Ohio

This rust belt city saw one of the most dramatic drops.

Today, the median listing price is $115,00.

This is a staggering 18.7% decrease from the previous year.

2. Rochester, New York

The real estate market in New York state is certainly not easy, but prices are more flexible in Rochester.

The median listing price is $149,900.

This is a 17% decrease from the previous year.

3. Detroit, Michigan

Unlike most areas nationwide, supply is increasing in Detroit.

According to Realtor, the number of new listings has increased by 6.7% year over year.

Today, the median listing price is $75,000.

This is a 15.4% decrease from the previous year.

4. Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the few cities on the Amtrak corridor that has seen prices go down.

The median listing price is $230,000.

This is a 13.7% decrease from the previous year.

5. Springfield, Massachusetts

The fact that prices are dropping just an hour outside of Boston is a testament to the importance of location.

The median listing price is $239,900.

This is a 5.8% decrease from the previous year.

6. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Today the median listing price is $200,000.

This is a modest 5% decrease from the previous year.

7. Los Angeles, California

Homes are still incredibly expensive in Los Angeles, but prices are going down.

The median listing price is $985,000.

This is a 5% decrease from the previous year.

8. Memphis, Tennessee

The median listing price is $173,500

This is a 4.6% decrease from the previous year.

9. Chicago, Illinois

The median listing price is $399,000

This is a 3.7% decrease from the previous year.

10. Richmond, VA

The median listing price is $310,000

This is a 3.4% decrease from the previous year.

