I hold my key fob to my chin to boost its range – why it improves the remote’s performance

 3 days ago
DRIVERS can boost the signal of their car alarm key fob simply by holding it to their head in a bizarre-but-true life hack.

If you've ever needed to unlock your car from a greater distance - or make sure it's locked from across the parking lot - then boosting the signal is always useful.

But while some think the method might be an urban legend, it really does work and has been proven by scientists.

And the cause is because the head is full of fluids, and liquids are good conductors of electromagnetic waves, Vox reports.

When you press the button on the key fob to unlock the car, electromagnetic waves are emitted. When those waves pass through a body of water, your brain in this case, they are amplified.

It means that the head effectively acts as an antenna, boosting the signal.

Professor Roger Bowley, of the University of Nottingham in England, explains on YouTube: "The water in my head is going up and down in synchronization with the rays coming out of [the key fob] because you are so close together.

He continued: "In effect, you've got the protons being pulled upward, then downward, then upward, then downward, because of the oscillating electric field.

"That means they're behaving rather like a radio aerial [antenna] — as they go up and down, they're radiating energy."

Part of the reason humans work so good for this is because about 60% of our bodies are water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmsaG_0fKxsmqj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkjlC_0fKxsmqj00

A similar boosting effect can be seen by holding a fob up to a bottle of water.

Using this trick could get you several extra feet worth of range form your car to your key.

