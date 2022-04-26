ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City edge Real Madrid in 4-3 thriller but Benzema keeps tie alive

By David Hytner at the Etihad Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dY4Fw_0fKxs8p200

Watching Pep Guardiola watch this Champions League semi-final thriller, in which a healthy first-leg lead appeared on for his Manchester City team at various points, was to witness a manager in the grip of agony.

He was incandescent when Riyad Mahrez lashed into the side-netting with Phil Foden on for the square pass in front of goal. That could have been 3-0 for City after 26 minutes.

Related: Foden shines on big stage but defiant Real Madrid refuse to back down | Barney Ronay

Guardiola looked as if he wanted to curl up into a ball when Rúben Dias surrendered possession shortly afterwards and allowed Vinícius Júnior to run through, although the Real forward could not finish. City’s defending was unusually loose.

And what about the moment on 54 minutes, shortly after Foden had made it 3-1? Guardiola had expected a throw-in for his team only for it to go the other way. He reacted by chasing after the fourth official to earn a yellow card. Vinícius would make it 3-2 almost immediately.

This is what City’s quest for a first Champions League does to the man who wants it, maybe needs it, more than anyone else. And, perhaps, it is also what playing against this Real team does to opponents. Facing them is like walking in a park with a lion on the loose. Fine, even quite enjoyable, thrilling. Then suddenly not fine. When Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 in the 11th minute, it looked ridiculously easy for City. They could have been 4-0 up inside the opening half-hour. And yet at half-time the advantage was only 2-1, Karim Benzema having popped up to show his lethal edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTAl4_0fKxs8p200
Karim Benzema dinks the ball over Ederson to throw Real Madrid yet another lifeline. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

City pushed again after the Vinícius goal. When Oleksandr Zinchenko was fouled by Toni Kroos, everybody seemed to stop – certainly Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal did. Bernardo Silva did not. With the referee, Istvan Kovacs, playing a smart advantage, the City midfielder arrowed a shot into the near, top corner and Guardiola could lose himself in delight.

It would not last, Real catching a break to rally again. Leaping for a high ball, Aymeric Laporte nodded it into his outstretched arm. Penalty. Nobody doubted that Benzema would convert but the Panenka, dinked up the middle, the disguise perfect, was audacity and composure from another plane. Benzema is the competition’s leading scorer with 14 and he has 41 goals in 41 appearances for Real this season. Guardiola slumped on to a drinks cooler.

Real had been second best for long spells of the last-16 and quarter-final ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Yet they found a way to get through – partly thanks to Benzema’s goals, partly because of their history, who they are. The 13-times winners refuse to lose in this competition. And they are still alive in this edition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNxDz_0fKxs8p200
Kevin De Bruyne heads in the opening goal inside two minutes. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The final act had Dias stretching at Real’s far post to meet a cross only to fail to stretch enough. Guardiola went through his last set of contortions. In the heat of the moment it was possible to forget that City had actually beaten Spain’s champions-elect, outplaying them for long spells. They should have scored more goals. It is never a good thing to allow this opponent to fight another day.

It was City’s third European Cup semi-final whereas for Real it was number 31. Just enjoy it, Guardiola had told his players, and City did exactly that at the outset, drawing first blood after 93 seconds. Mahrez cut into a seam of space, jinking away from Luka Modric before picking out the late-breaking run of Kevin De Bruyne, who threw himself into the header with Carvajal – and then Thibaut Courtois – flailing.

Related: Henderson, Emery and night in a bar that launched Klopp’s new Liverpool | Andy Hunter

The Etihad had been a strangely subdued place counting down to kick-off. Now it stirred and, when the second goal came, there was joy, even disbelief. Foden got away up the left and, when he found De Bruyne, the cross was whipped into the area. David Alaba tried to nip in front of Jesus to pinch possession, which felt risky, and he got it all wrong. When Jesus spun, the ball was still there at his feet. The finish was simple.

Real’s defenders were uncomfortable, especially on the ball when City pressed. The visitors were there for the taking and it felt as if City were about to inflict grievous damage. Mahrez had to pass to Foden only to take on the shot – a bad decision – and Foden dragged wide of the far post after a fluent counterattack. Foden’s quick feet and velvet touch were an eye-catching feature.

The defensive jitters, though, were not exclusive to Real. The City goalkeeper, Ederson, played a couple of poor passes in the first half, inviting pressure, and Dias was caught on the ball more than once. Vinícius flickered, Alaba rose to flash a header wide and then Benzema scored with a controlled volley from Ferland Mendy’s cross.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Guardiola had to replace the injured John Stones, who filled in at right-back in the absence of Kyle Walker and João Cancelo, with Fernandinho. It was the 36-year-old who crossed for Foden’s goal – moments after Éder Militão had allowed Mahrez to run through to curl against the far post. From the rebound Foden shot and Carvajal blocked.

But it was Fernandinho who was beaten and outpaced by Vinícius for 3-2, City’s defensive cover nowhere to be seen. Laporte and Mahrez missed big chances either side of Silva’s goal but the last word would go to Benzema.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Europa Conference League Match Report: Leicester City 1 - 1 Roma

Leicester City were unable to separate themselves from a dire A.S. Roma side in the home leg of their historic Europa Conference League semi-final tie. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-half strike was cancelled by Ademola Lookman’s close-range effort in the second period. The Foxes had all the possession but clear-cut chances were at a premium in this our first-ever European semi-final.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
João Cancelo
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool agree to new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool have reached an agreement to extend Jurgen Klopp's spell beyond 2024. The club announced a contract extension with the German manager -- as well as assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders -- that will run through 2026 on Thursday. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Klopp extends Liverpool contract: 'There is a freshness' about this club

Jurgen Klopp signed a contract extension with Liverpool on Thursday. The new paperwork will keep the popular manager at Anfield until 2026, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also committed to longer terms with the club. Klopp and his coaching team were contracted until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Allegri Wants Some Tsimikas in His Life

According to a report from Gazetta of Greece, Juventus have reportedly identified Liverpool FC’s Kostas Tsimikas as a transfer target. Looking at Juve’s left-back platoon, it’s actually easy to see why. Despite having several options, the overall quality they possess at that position is rather poor. Alex Sandro’s form has fallen off a cliff, Mattia De Sciglio is a career backup, and despite Luca Pellegrini earning some more minutes as of late, he is rumoured to be heading out on loan next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester City
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Everton have won each of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Everton. Overall, they’ve kept 23 shutouts against the Toffees in the competition, only recording more against Tottenham (27) and Newcastle (26).
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Bologna vs. Inter Milan score: Goalkeeper error sees Nerazzurri suffer blow to Serie A title chances

Goalkeeper Ionit Radu's started his first game of the season for Inter Milan, and it ended with a horrific mistake that will remain in the heads of supporters for years to come. It could also cost them the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper made an incredible late error that allowed Bologna to score the deciding goal, stunning Inter 2-1. Elsewhere, AC Milan fans are cheering because this match makes the Rossoneri the Scudetto favorites with only four matches to go until the end of the season (catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+).
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Reports suggest Mancini, Potter on Spurs’ “plan B” if Conte bolts

We’ve lived long enough with Antonio Conte as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur to know that no matter what happens on or off the pitch there will always be some level of uncertainty about whether the Italian manager will someday spontaneously disappear in a puff of pique. So despite a number of reassuring statements from the man himself or thinkpieces in the footballing media, there’s always going to be a chance that we’ll wake up one morning to discover that Conte has apparated over to, say, Paris for a new opportunity. Accio Mbappe!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Liverpool boss Klopp signs new contract until 2026

April 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, giving the club a huge boost ahead of a defining period in which they could win an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool confirmed in a statement on Thursday that assistant...
UEFA
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, April 28

Good morning and happy thursday hoddlers. It’s hard to believe but this month is nearly over. April was a dramatic month in the EFL Championship, and only a couple of things are certain. First: Fulham secured promotion (but not the title!). And Derby County, Posh and Barnsley will all play footie in League One next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

254K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy