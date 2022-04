Madison chef and restaurant owner David Heide announced today that Liliana’s — the flagship restaurant he opened 15 years ago in Fitchburg — will permanently close its dining room on June 15. There are many reasons for the decision, but Heide starts with one that’s the most personal: The restaurant is named after his first child, who has since transitioned, is nonbinary using they/them pronouns and no longer goes by that name.

FITCHBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO