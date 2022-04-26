ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

MSC Seaside to call Port Canaveral home starting April 2023

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bi8E8_0fKxpdwP00
MSC Cruises Seaside to Homeport at Port Canaveral Starting April 2023 MSC Seaside (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC Cruises)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — MSC Cruises announced it will bring its third ship to its home port at Port Canaveral, starting in April 2023.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Seaside-class cruise ship will offer three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, and seven-night sailings to Mexico, Belize and The Bahamas.

Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises, said the Seaside-class ship is specifically designed for Caribbean cruising.

“The Seaside class of ships is specially designed for Caribbean cruising, with features like pools, dining and outdoor decks located lower and close to the sea,” Rodríguez said.

The 1,060-foot, 153,516-ton Seaside-class cruise ship was built in 2017 and can accommodate 4,000 guests.

The MSC Seaside will be the third ship from MSC Cruises to be based at Port Canaveral since the port began year-round service in 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Massive Gator Casually Strolls Across Fairway At Florida Country Club

ESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association on April 16. “So this is a first, my goodness,” Reed said on the video. “OK, he’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video. The gator got pretty...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Canaveral, FL
Cars
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Cars
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Helicopter plunges into Lake Apopka

OAKLAND, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a helicopter crashed in Lake Apopka early Tuesday. The helicopter crash happened in Oakland near Hull Island Drive. The pilot was brought to shore by a private boat. They were the only person on board the aircraft. Firefighters said they are...
OAKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msc Seaside#Home Port#Msc Cruises#Vehicles#Stream Channel 9#The Msc Seaside#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Resort near Walt Disney World sells for $121M

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An upscale resort near Walt Disney World sold this week for $121 million. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced Wednesday that Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, which features 400 rooms, six pools and two lazy rivers, traded hands from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to a joint venture between Tishman Realty and Cross Lake Partners.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Must-Do Summer Day Trips from Orlando

This Sunshine State is a tourist hotspot in the summertime for good reason. There are so many places to visit and take advantage of your days in the sun. Explore our list of day trips from Orlando for the perfect summer adventure with your love. WATERPARK FUN. Buccaneer Bay. There...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy