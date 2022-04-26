MSC Seaside to call Port Canaveral home starting April 2023

MSC Cruises Seaside to Homeport at Port Canaveral Starting April 2023 MSC Seaside (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC Cruises)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — MSC Cruises announced it will bring its third ship to its home port at Port Canaveral, starting in April 2023.

The Seaside-class cruise ship will offer three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, and seven-night sailings to Mexico, Belize and The Bahamas.

Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises, said the Seaside-class ship is specifically designed for Caribbean cruising.

“The Seaside class of ships is specially designed for Caribbean cruising, with features like pools, dining and outdoor decks located lower and close to the sea,” Rodríguez said.

The 1,060-foot, 153,516-ton Seaside-class cruise ship was built in 2017 and can accommodate 4,000 guests.

The MSC Seaside will be the third ship from MSC Cruises to be based at Port Canaveral since the port began year-round service in 2021.

