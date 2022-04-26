PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne delivers a superb all-action display to inspire Man City to 4-3 win over Real Madrid... but Ederson was erratic
Manchester City sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.
Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus got Pep Guardiola's side off to a dream start at the Etihad as they were 2-0 up after 11 minutes.
Karim Benzema pulled one back to make it 2-1 going into the half-time break, but Phil Foden soon restored their two goal cushion, although Vinicius Jr notched one back.
Bernardo Silva then thought he had put the game to bed with a wonder strike, but Benzema grabbed his second of the match with a Panenka from the penalty spot.
Here, Sportsmail assesses how both sets of players got on in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals...
MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3)
Ederson - 5
An erratic evening. Kept giving balls away inside the City box which somehow went unpunished.
John Stones - 6
Always a big ask to come back while carrying a niggle and only lasted 36 minutes before being replaced.
Ruben Dias - 6
Not too confident in possession. Stood up to the physical side of the battle with Benzema.
Aymeric Laporte – 6.5
Calmer than some around him when building from the back. Unfortunate to give away penalty for handball.
Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8
Always puts in a shift when called upon and was magnificent – apart from allowing Karim Benzema a yard.
Bernardo Silva – 8.5
Role was to help double up on the tricky Vinicius Junior – finished the night with an absolute stunner.
Rodri – 8
Composed anchoring City, dominant with authority and knew when to press the issue in Real’s half.
Kevin De Bruyne - 9
Performances are becoming more complete with each passing week. All-action once again.
Riyad Mahrez – 8.5
Man for the big occasion in Europe last year and it was his mesmeric early dribbling that gave this lift off.
Gabriel Jesus – 8
Ruthless when his big chance presented itself before half time, slipping past Thibaut Courtois.
Phil Foden – 8.5
Exquisite control when taking lofted balls on the left and deserved his goal, thumping in a header.
Subs:
Fernandinho (for Stones 36) – 6
Raheem Sterling (for Jesus 83)
Subs not used: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia
Manager: Pep Guardiola – 8
City set off like a train and that has to be down to the manager. Shackles off as Real allowed them to counter more than usual.
REAL MADRID (4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois – 5.5
Generally let down by those in front of him. Might have done better with a couple of the goals.
Dani Carvajal – 5.5
Beaten to a cross by De Bruyne in the second minute. Led a merry dance by Foden but one huge block.
Eder Militao – 5.5
Occasionally rash in trying to nick possession, especially around his own box. Won his duels though.
David Alaba - 5
Had to do better when meeting De Bruyne’s cross for City’s second goal of the night. Off at half-time.
Ferland Mendy – 7
Petrified when Mahrez took him inside and bamboozled early on, although far better going forward.
Federico Valverde - 6
Gave Real legs in midfield but not good enough on the ball and City had joy down his side.
Toni Kroos - 6
Looked shellshocked to begin with but grew into the game as Real attempted to slow it down slightly.
Luka Modric – 6
Really quiet by his ludicrously high standards. Carlo Ancelotti might have needed more legs in the middle.
Rodrygo – 6
Tough test up against a steely Zinchenko, which made for a good tussle. Chances at a premium.
Karim Benzema – 8.5
Terrific finish from 12 yards when stealing a march on Zinchenko to flick Real back into the tie.
Vinicius Junior – 8
Such a lively outlet on the left and City were rightly fearful of his pace. Super goal when bursting clear.
Subs:
Nacho (for Alaba, 46) – 6
Eduardo Camavinga (for Rodrygo 70) – 5
Dani Ceballos (for Modric, 79)
Marco Assensio (for Vinicius, 88)
Subs not used: Lunin, Fuidias, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Casemiro, Vazquez, Bale, Isco
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti – 6
Are Real too reliant on individualism to get them over the line? Ancelotti afforded City way too much room in midfield transitions.
Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU) – 4
