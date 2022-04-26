ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne delivers a superb all-action display to inspire Man City to 4-3 win over Real Madrid... but Ederson was erratic

By Jack Gaughan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester City sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus got Pep Guardiola's side off to a dream start at the Etihad as they were 2-0 up after 11 minutes.

Karim Benzema pulled one back to make it 2-1 going into the half-time break, but Phil Foden soon restored their two goal cushion, although Vinicius Jr notched one back.

Bernardo Silva then thought he had put the game to bed with a wonder strike, but Benzema grabbed his second of the match with a Panenka from the penalty spot.

Here, Sportsmail assesses how both sets of players got on in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtNBA_0fKxpVpT00
Manchester City sealed a 4-3 victory in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jC4Rp_0fKxpVpT00
Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City in the second minute of the first leg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zcoF_0fKxpVpT00
Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus doubled City's lead in the 11th minute of the semi-finals first leg

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3)

Ederson - 5

An erratic evening. Kept giving balls away inside the City box which somehow went unpunished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPgw7_0fKxpVpT00
Ederson endured an erratic evening and he kept giving the ball away inside the City box

John Stones - 6

Always a big ask to come back while carrying a niggle and only lasted 36 minutes before being replaced.

Ruben Dias - 6

Not too confident in possession. Stood up to the physical side of the battle with Benzema.

Aymeric Laporte – 6.5

Calmer than some around him when building from the back. Unfortunate to give away penalty for handball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275AqE_0fKxpVpT00
Aymeric Laporte was extremely calm at the back for City and unlucky to give a penalty away

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8

Always puts in a shift when called upon and was magnificent – apart from allowing Karim Benzema a yard.

Bernardo Silva – 8.5

Role was to help double up on the tricky Vinicius Junior – finished the night with an absolute stunner.

Rodri – 8

Composed anchoring City, dominant with authority and knew when to press the issue in Real’s half.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9

Performances are becoming more complete with each passing week. All-action once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYscj_0fKxpVpT00
Kevin De Bruyne was brilliant, his passing was superb, and it was an all-action performance

Riyad Mahrez – 8.5

Man for the big occasion in Europe last year and it was his mesmeric early dribbling that gave this lift off.

Gabriel Jesus – 8

Ruthless when his big chance presented itself before half time, slipping past Thibaut Courtois.

Phil Foden – 8.5

Exquisite control when taking lofted balls on the left and deserved his goal, thumping in a header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIuj7_0fKxpVpT00
Gabriel Jesus was ruthless when his big chance presented itself in the 11th minute of play

Subs:

Fernandinho (for Stones 36) – 6

Raheem Sterling (for Jesus 83)

Subs not used: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia

Manager: Pep Guardiola – 8

City set off like a train and that has to be down to the manager. Shackles off as Real allowed them to counter more than usual.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois – 5.5

Generally let down by those in front of him. Might have done better with a couple of the goals.

Dani Carvajal – 5.5

Beaten to a cross by De Bruyne in the second minute. Led a merry dance by Foden but one huge block.

Eder Militao – 5.5

Occasionally rash in trying to nick possession, especially around his own box. Won his duels though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ik8co_0fKxpVpT00
Eder Militao was rash in trying to nick possession, but won his duels in the first leg clash

David Alaba - 5

Had to do better when meeting De Bruyne’s cross for City’s second goal of the night. Off at half-time.

Ferland Mendy – 7

Petrified when Mahrez took him inside and bamboozled early on, although far better going forward.

Federico Valverde - 6

Gave Real legs in midfield but not good enough on the ball and City had joy down his side.

Toni Kroos - 6

Looked shellshocked to begin with but grew into the game as Real attempted to slow it down slightly.

Luka Modric – 6

Really quiet by his ludicrously high standards. Carlo Ancelotti might have needed more legs in the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPplv_0fKxpVpT00
Luka Modric was quiet by his standards and Real could have used more legs in midfield

Rodrygo – 6

Tough test up against a steely Zinchenko, which made for a good tussle. Chances at a premium.

Karim Benzema – 8.5

Terrific finish from 12 yards when stealing a march on Zinchenko to flick Real back into the tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNOsa_0fKxpVpT00
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema notched a brace, including a Panenka from the spot

Vinicius Junior – 8

Such a lively outlet on the left and City were rightly fearful of his pace. Super goal when bursting clear.

Subs:

Nacho (for Alaba, 46) – 6

Eduardo Camavinga (for Rodrygo 70) – 5

Dani Ceballos (for Modric, 79)

Marco Assensio (for Vinicius, 88)

Subs not used: Lunin, Fuidias, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Casemiro, Vazquez, Bale, Isco

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti – 6

Are Real too reliant on individualism to get them over the line? Ancelotti afforded City way too much room in midfield transitions.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU) – 4

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk leads a dominant Liverpool defence, Kevin De Bruyne stars for Manchester City but Karim Benzema's double helps Real Madrid break up the English title rivals' monopoly in our Champions League team of the week

Advantage to the Premier League as England battled Spain in the first-legs of this week's Champions League semi-finals, but there is still all to play for in both ties. Manchester City hold only a narrow advantage following their 4-3 win over Real Madrid, but Liverpool will now be strong favourites to keep Villarreal at bay when they travel to LaLiga outfit with a 2-0 lead next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Isco
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Casemiro
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
David Alaba
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Daily Mail

FEYENOORD 3-2 MARSEILLE: Dutch side win thrilling first leg of Europa Conference League semi-final after fightback from Ligue 1 outfit in Rotterdam

Feyenoord earned a narrow 3-2 win over Marseille in a thrilling first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final in Rotterdam. Four of the five goals came in a breathtaking first half at De Kuip before Cyriel Dessers scored his second of the match to ensure his team will take a slender lead to France for next week's return leg.
UEFA
Reuters

Rangnick to discuss Ronaldo's Man United future with Ten Hag

April 29 (Reuters) - Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he will discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future with new manager Erik ten Hag and the club's board, with the Portugal forward's contract set to expire at the end of next season. Ronaldo re-joined United this season on a two-year deal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Sevilla 1-1 Cadiz: Early Youssef En-Nesyri goal is cancelled out by the visitors' strike and sees Julen Lopetegui's side end their slim LaLiga title hopes

Sevilla's slim hopes of winning the LaLiga title ended on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Cadiz. Sevilla are second in the table on 64 points and with four games left, they can no longer overhaul Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Real have 78 points and also have a game in hand.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN TALKS TACTICS: Beware Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's high line - a resurgent Newcastle have the tools to punish you and derail the unprecedented Quadruple bid

Liverpool and Manchester City are tussling for dominance but Newcastle, facing both of these juggernauts in the next week, can have a huge say in who takes that league title. They have totally transformed their season since January — so much so that only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have picked up more Premier League points than Eddie Howe’s Newcastle in 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: In 1999, Everton were also in the relegation zone with six games to go - their great escape then was down to character, attitude, and a rallying effort from fans. Can Frank Lampard inspire the same in 2022?

Frank Lampard’s motivational strategies are more instinctive than is generally appreciated. He reminded his players of Sean Dyche’s declaration that Everton ‘don’t know how to win a game away from home’ when addressing them ahead of the match against Manchester United — a win which seems more vital than ever, given Burnley’s rehabilitation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Villarreal, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Liverpool vs Villarreal: The Reds will shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League piece of the quadruple puzzle when they host Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday (kick off, 3pm ET). The League Cup is already in the bag; Liverpool are also already through to the FA Cup final; they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

The upcoming transfer window is likely to see Manchester City add a world-class striker to their ranks following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer as well as the club's failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane despite their strong interest in signing the England international. There has been belief amongst some quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal facing competition from Bayern Munich for La Liga flop

Bayern Munich has become interested in Arsenal transfer target, Luka Jovic. The Serbian is almost certainly leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season, having struggled to make an impact at the La Liga side since 2019. He is now one player that they want to ship out and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

AHEAD OF THE GAME: EFL to make blind recruitment mandatory at academy level from next season in major attempt to boost opportunities for black coaches

The EFL will take another major step in creating opportunities for black coaches next season by making blind recruitment of coaching staff at academy level mandatory for all clubs. The so-called Rooney Rule has been in place in the EFL at first-team level since 2019, meaning clubs are obliged to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy