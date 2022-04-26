PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne delivers a superb all-action display to inspire Man City to 4-3 win over Real Madrid... but Ederson was erratic

Manchester City sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus got Pep Guardiola's side off to a dream start at the Etihad as they were 2-0 up after 11 minutes.

Karim Benzema pulled one back to make it 2-1 going into the half-time break, but Phil Foden soon restored their two goal cushion, although Vinicius Jr notched one back.

Bernardo Silva then thought he had put the game to bed with a wonder strike, but Benzema grabbed his second of the match with a Panenka from the penalty spot.

Here, Sportsmail assesses how both sets of players got on in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals...

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3)

Ederson - 5

An erratic evening. Kept giving balls away inside the City box which somehow went unpunished.

John Stones - 6

Always a big ask to come back while carrying a niggle and only lasted 36 minutes before being replaced.

Ruben Dias - 6

Not too confident in possession. Stood up to the physical side of the battle with Benzema.

Aymeric Laporte – 6.5

Calmer than some around him when building from the back. Unfortunate to give away penalty for handball.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8

Always puts in a shift when called upon and was magnificent – apart from allowing Karim Benzema a yard.

Bernardo Silva – 8.5

Role was to help double up on the tricky Vinicius Junior – finished the night with an absolute stunner.

Rodri – 8

Composed anchoring City, dominant with authority and knew when to press the issue in Real’s half.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9

Performances are becoming more complete with each passing week. All-action once again.

Riyad Mahrez – 8.5

Man for the big occasion in Europe last year and it was his mesmeric early dribbling that gave this lift off.

Gabriel Jesus – 8

Ruthless when his big chance presented itself before half time, slipping past Thibaut Courtois.

Phil Foden – 8.5

Exquisite control when taking lofted balls on the left and deserved his goal, thumping in a header.

Subs:

Fernandinho (for Stones 36) – 6

Raheem Sterling (for Jesus 83)

Subs not used: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia

Manager: Pep Guardiola – 8

City set off like a train and that has to be down to the manager. Shackles off as Real allowed them to counter more than usual.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois – 5.5

Generally let down by those in front of him. Might have done better with a couple of the goals.

Dani Carvajal – 5.5

Beaten to a cross by De Bruyne in the second minute. Led a merry dance by Foden but one huge block.

Eder Militao – 5.5

Occasionally rash in trying to nick possession, especially around his own box. Won his duels though.

David Alaba - 5

Had to do better when meeting De Bruyne’s cross for City’s second goal of the night. Off at half-time.

Ferland Mendy – 7

Petrified when Mahrez took him inside and bamboozled early on, although far better going forward.

Federico Valverde - 6

Gave Real legs in midfield but not good enough on the ball and City had joy down his side.

Toni Kroos - 6

Looked shellshocked to begin with but grew into the game as Real attempted to slow it down slightly.

Luka Modric – 6

Really quiet by his ludicrously high standards. Carlo Ancelotti might have needed more legs in the middle.

Rodrygo – 6

Tough test up against a steely Zinchenko, which made for a good tussle. Chances at a premium.

Karim Benzema – 8.5

Terrific finish from 12 yards when stealing a march on Zinchenko to flick Real back into the tie.

Vinicius Junior – 8

Such a lively outlet on the left and City were rightly fearful of his pace. Super goal when bursting clear.

Subs:

Nacho (for Alaba, 46) – 6

Eduardo Camavinga (for Rodrygo 70) – 5

Dani Ceballos (for Modric, 79)

Marco Assensio (for Vinicius, 88)

Subs not used: Lunin, Fuidias, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Casemiro, Vazquez, Bale, Isco

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti – 6

Are Real too reliant on individualism to get them over the line? Ancelotti afforded City way too much room in midfield transitions.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU) – 4