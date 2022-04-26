ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Enphase Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enphase Energy ENPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enphase Energy beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Preview Of Viper Energy Partners's Earnings

Viper Energy Partners VNOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viper Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $145.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For InMode

InMode INMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that InMode will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. InMode bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $78M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enphase Energy Enph#Enphase Energy#Eps
Benzinga

Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Crypto Entrepreneur Details 'Doom Loop' Theory

BitMEX founder outlines how “The Doom Loop” would see BTC valued 2,500% higher than its current price. Arthur Hayes defines his "Doom Loop" as the three things countries do to finance their deficit. Arthur Hayes, the billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, has a new theory about how...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Google 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.49%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion. Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Varonis Systems's Earnings Outlook

Varonis Systems VRNS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Varonis Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Varonis Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Douglas Dynamics's Earnings: A Preview

Douglas Dynamics PLOW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Douglas Dynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13. Douglas Dynamics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods JJSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that J&J Snack Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65. J&J Snack Foods bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kemper Earnings Preview

Kemper KMPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kemper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.13. Kemper bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Read Why This Analyst Is 'Encouraged' By Seagen's Q1 Sales

Following Seagen Inc's SGEN 1Q22 earnings release, RBC Capital Markets is encouraged by the quarterly sales of the product portfolio in light of previously set cautious guidance. The analysts have raised the price target to $136 from $132, with the Sector Perform rating unchanged. Though the reiteration of the FY...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For EverQuote

EverQuote EVER is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverQuote will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. EverQuote bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fomento Economico's Earnings: A Preview

Fomento Economico FMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fomento Economico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75. Fomento Economico bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy