Rossville, MD

Hazmat crews responding to crash, fuel spill involving tractor-trailer on I-95 ramp to I-695

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
ROSSVILLE, MD—Crews are responding to a Tuesday evening crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported at just after 5 p.m. on the exit ramp from southbound I-95 onto the I-695 outer loop.

A saddle tank on the tractor-trailer is leaking and hazmat crews are responding to the scene.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

