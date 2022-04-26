Hazmat crews responding to crash, fuel spill involving tractor-trailer on I-95 ramp to I-695

ROSSVILLE, MD—Crews are responding to a Tuesday evening crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported at just after 5 p.m. on the exit ramp from southbound I-95 onto the I-695 outer loop.

A saddle tank on the tractor-trailer is leaking and hazmat crews are responding to the scene.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

