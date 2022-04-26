ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

OSHA sends ‘hazard letter’ to Amazon over tornado deaths

By Kevin S. Held
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0iWW_0fKxneKC00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is calling on Amazon to improve its severe weather emergency procedures after a tornado struck its warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, and killed six people.

OSHA investigators determined Amazon’s procedures meets the bare minimum for federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering. However, safety officials said Amazon should make improvements to protect its workers and contract drivers in case of future emergencies. OSHA does not have a standard for severe weather plans but offers recommendations to employers.

“Employers should re-evaluate their emergency plans for the safest shelter-in-place locations and prepare before an emergency to ensure workers know where to go and how to keep themselves safe in the event of a disaster,” said OSHA Regional Administrator William Donovan.

An EF3 tornado hit the Amazon distribution center, located just off Interstate 255, on Dec. 10, 2021. Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Six people were killed when the Amazon facility collapsed.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville.

Amazon is currently is defendant in a number of lawsuits tied to the tragedy. Attorneys for the victims’ families say the e-commerce giant acted with negligence in the construction of the building, a disregard for the workers’ lives, and did not heed severe weather warnings from area meteorologists prior to the tornado.

OSHA’s hazard alert letter sent to Amazon offers the following recommendations to improve worker safety at the Edwardsville warehouse:

  • Ensure all employees are provided training and participate in emergency weather drills
  • Include site-specific information in severe weather emergency plans
  • All audible warning devices and their locations should be clearly identified to employees and ready accessible.

This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Property owner wants to rebuild Amazon site in Edwardsville after collapse

During a public safety committee meeting Tuesday, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the person who owns the Amazon fulfillment center site, which is not Amazon, submitted applications to the city for a permit to rebuild the site. The request was sent to the city's public works department on the same day a report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued its report on the Amazon warehouse.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Edwardsville, IL
Business
City
Carlyle, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Tornado Warnings#Lawsuits
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy