ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The photographer behind the most adorable dog portraits

By Sandie Ramirez
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Fine art photographer Gray Malin joins “Your Morning” to show off some...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Photographer#Portraits#Art#The Parker Palms Spring
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bay News 9

Search the Peace River in search of age old fossils

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Along the idyllic Peace River, you can find great spots to camp and incredible wildlife, but one thing that goes mostly unnoticed is what lies beneath the surface of the river. In this week's Florida on a Tankful, we explore the art of sifting and searching for the bones of animals from a bygone era.
SCIENCE
Bay News 9

Aging Gen-Xer 'rocks' against ageism

Cherylann Bellows — "Ms. Cherylann" to her pupils — runs a children's dance studio. She got together with some of the kids' parents to fulfill a lifelong dream — to become a rock star.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy