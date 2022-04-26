ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesbanco: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Wesbanco WSBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wesbanco beat estimated earnings...

Benzinga

Earnings Preview: trivago

Trivago TRVG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that trivago will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. trivago bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Varonis Systems's Earnings Outlook

Varonis Systems VRNS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Varonis Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Varonis Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $145.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $78M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For InMode

InMode INMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that InMode will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. InMode bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods JJSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that J&J Snack Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65. J&J Snack Foods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For EverQuote

EverQuote EVER is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverQuote will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. EverQuote bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Fomento Economico's Earnings: A Preview

Fomento Economico FMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fomento Economico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75. Fomento Economico bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BigCommerce Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. BigCommerce Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Douglas Dynamics's Earnings: A Preview

Douglas Dynamics PLOW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Douglas Dynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13. Douglas Dynamics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries NPO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EnPro Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53. EnPro Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pegasystems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pegasystems PEGA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $116.75 versus the current price of Pegasystems at $76.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ASPN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aspen Aerogels has an average price target of $51.25 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $44.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific SMLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Semler Scientific will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48. Semler Scientific bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for AvalonBay Communities

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AvalonBay Communities AVB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, AvalonBay Communities has an average price target of $265.0 with a high of $272.00 and a low of $260.00.
