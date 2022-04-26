Rockford airport to stage mock disaster exercise on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport will conduct a mock disaster response exercise on Wednesday and is notifying the public ahead of time.

Police, firefighters, hospital staff, and aircraft rescue crews will take part in the drill.

RFD says the airport will be evaluated by experts based on their response to a plane crash.

The drill will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

