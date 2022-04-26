ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, NY

Tornado confirmed in Alexander, Genesee County

By James Battaglia
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCe1p_0fKxmbme00

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Town of Alexander Monday evening.

According to the NWS storm survey, the tornado traveled 0.75 miles around 6:45 p.m., snapping and uprooting trees in its path.

Three buildings were left with damaged roofs, one building was left with broken windows, and two trailers were rolled by winds reaching up to 85 miles per hour.

The NWS said the tornado’s path started just north of the Alexander Fire Rec Hall and ended at the cemetery on Railroad Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Weather Service Confirms New York State’s First Tornado of the Year

While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes, and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
Alexander, NY
Sports
Genesee County, NY
Sports
City
Alexander, NY
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie County and Chautauqua, New York

Update: Off and on showers are being reported as of 7:40 p.m. along with some patchy fog. The severe storm threat has moved out of the area. Temperatures are dropping slowly, but steadily from northwest to southeast across our area tonight. Tune in to the local weather reports tonight on FOX 66 News at 10 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Tornado in Alexander

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It is not often that we get a tornado in Western New York, but when it does happen, obviously it is big news. An EF – 0 tornado with winds of 85 mph touched down in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County, which is about 30 miles to the southwest of Rochester.
ALEXANDER, NY
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police search for missing kayaker on Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The search continues for a kayaker who went missing on Lake Ontario on Monday night. The kayaker disappeared right off Golden Hill State Park in Niagara County. The call for the missing 54-year-old man came in last night around 8 p.m. His kayak is a...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Ericsnitilwx#Nexstar Media Inc
WIVB

Niagara Square reopened after emergency situation at City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Square has reopened after a man was rescued Wednesday evening from a ledge on Buffalo City Hall. Just after 4 p.m., the man was spotted 23 stories above the ground. Members of the Buffalo Police Crisis Management Team negotiated with the man for almost four hours.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Lindley

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Numerous fire crews responded to a large house fire in the Town of Lindley Wednesday afternoon. Calls for the fully involved structure fire on Welty Road first went out around 4:00 p.m. on April 27. At least ten agencies responded, including Lindley-Presho, Tuscarora, Tioga, Forest View-Gang Mills, Lawrenceville, Nelson, Elkland, Caton […]
LINDLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Watches and Warnings; What’s the difference?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For the second day of ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’, we go over the difference between watches and warnings. Let’s take severe thunderstorms as an example. A severe thunderstorm watch means be prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area so stay informed and be ready in case […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County issues occupancy laws reminder

With the summer rental season coming soon, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors is reminding all owners and managers of short-term vacation rental properties to follow all County vacation property occupancy laws, including the collection and remittance of the Hotel and Motel Room Occupancy Tax. “With so much to see...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy