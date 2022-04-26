Wolfspeed Grand Opening

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley is now one step closer to being a leader in technology. State leaders gathered in Marcy for the opening of Wolfspeed a chip manufacturer built adjacent to the SUNY Poly campus.

“It’s my great honor to officially welcome you to the first the largest and the only 200-millimeter silicon carbide facility in the world,” said Greg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed officially announced its partnership with lucid motors to supply silicon carbide devices to the Lucid Air their new electric car.

“With a perfect blend of high performance and high-efficiency Wolfspeeds silicon carbide power semiconductors are an ideal fit for Lucid’s advanced technology,” said Eric Bach, Lucid Senior Vice President & Chief Engineer.

Vice President Adam Milton explains that the chips manufactured at Wolfspeed allow for electric motors to run 10 to 15 percent more efficiently.

“So when that translates to an electric vehicle that gives you more range so more miles per charge faster charging and that’s how our technology supports the overall industry,” said Adam Milton, Vice President Mohawk Valley Fab at Wolfspeed.

Engineers and technicians work to create this technology, and this new facility as well as their partnership with lucid will create jobs for those in the community.

“We committed to bringing over 600 jobs over the next several years and also trying to be a good partner to neighbors of the community,” said Milton.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.