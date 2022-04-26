ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical workers meet with Oregon students interested in healthcare careers

By John Clark
 3 days ago

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon High School students and the University of Illinois College of Medicine are teaming up to give students real-life insight into potential healthcare careers.

Twenty-eight students are taking part in the six-week program.

On Tuesday, healthcare professionals shared their experiences of what to expect when working in the field.

Organizers of the program said they hope it will give students a head start as they leave high school.

Beth Squires, from the National Center for Rural Health Professions, said, “Because there’s been such a shortage in rural health care, it’s great that we can provide programs like this to help them gain this knowledge and make decisions, especially since college is so expensive, they can make decisions ahead of time to get them to save money and time to focus on a career that they’re interested in.”

This marks the program’s second year.

