ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village, OK

Part of Britton Rd. shut down as firefighters battle house fire in The Village

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTQbE_0fKxlzgd00

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – A portion of a busy northwest Oklahoma City road was closed off Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze at a home in The Village.

Oklahoma City Fire Department and The Village Fire Department crews were called to the scene near Britton Rd. and Waverly Ave. just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to scanner traffic, two ambulances were called to the scene, but the number of people involved and the severity of their injuries (if any) are unknown at this time.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Crews Respond To Grass Fire In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a wildfire near NW 122nd St. and Western Ave. just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Roughly 2 acres were burned. No damage was reported to any structures. No word on what sparked the fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Village, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Weapon Found Near Grave Where Missing Woman Was Found

Tulsa Police found a gun on Tuesday close to the shallow grave where Tyra Whitaker was buried near I-44 and 129th East Avenue. According to police, the TPD Dive Team found the gun while searching a nearby pond. Investigators say the gun has not been officially linked to the murder and that the dive team is continuing to search the pond. Prosecutors have since charged 22-year-old Terryl Brooks with Tyra's murder.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy