ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Thousands expected to shop during 45th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale

By Kesia Cameron
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 45th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale will take place April 27-30. Each year, the number of registered rummages averages to around...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

This Vegetable Is Being Recalled from Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella

Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled from Walmart stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA announced yesterday that World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, California is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 after the organic produce tested positive during a routine sampling. The produce has been distributed through select...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingswood Rummage Sale#S D Lrb#Kingswoodrummage
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Suspected Diesel Spill in Northwest Iowa Reached Silver Lake

(Spencer, IA) Crews have been working to clean up and investigate what appears to be a diesel spill at or near a state park in northwest Iowa. Trapper’s Bay State Park sits along the north shore of Silver Lake. Dickinson County Emergency Management director Mike Ehret says someone passing by noticed a shine on top of the water of Silver Lake and the smell of fuel. Responders brought in some equipment, including the county’s hazmat trailer to contain as much as they could in Trapper’s Bay and try and keep any more from getting into the bay itself. An official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the investigation isn’t done, but the spill may have happened when an above-ground storage tank was overfilled. Trapper’s Bay State Park was established in 1933 and has a picnic shelter that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPENCER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Freddy’s to open this week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Kansas fast-casual chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its first South Dakota location this week. The chain, known for its 100-percent ground beef Steakburgers and custard, will open at Dawley Farms in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 26 with another location near the Empire Mall set to begin construction in May.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Businesses struggling during Minnesota Ave. Construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major water main replacement project has traffic down to one lane on North Minnesota Avenue between Russell and 2nd Street in Sioux Falls this spring. While the construction is a pain for commuters, it’s a devastating blow to many convenience-centered businesses along this stretch of Minnesota Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy