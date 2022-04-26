ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NCR: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NCR NCR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NCR missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $145.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Gaia's Earnings Outlook

Gaia GAIA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gaia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Gaia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncr#Ncr Ncr
Benzinga

Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Crypto Entrepreneur Details 'Doom Loop' Theory

BitMEX founder outlines how “The Doom Loop” would see BTC valued 2,500% higher than its current price. Arthur Hayes defines his "Doom Loop" as the three things countries do to finance their deficit. Arthur Hayes, the billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, has a new theory about how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $78M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Kemper Earnings Preview

Kemper KMPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kemper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.13. Kemper bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Centerspace

Centerspace CSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Centerspace will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60. Centerspace bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For EverQuote

EverQuote EVER is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverQuote will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. EverQuote bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Google 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.49%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion. Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fomento Economico's Earnings: A Preview

Fomento Economico FMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fomento Economico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75. Fomento Economico bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Read Why This Analyst Is 'Encouraged' By Seagen's Q1 Sales

Following Seagen Inc's SGEN 1Q22 earnings release, RBC Capital Markets is encouraged by the quarterly sales of the product portfolio in light of previously set cautious guidance. The analysts have raised the price target to $136 from $132, with the Sector Perform rating unchanged. Though the reiteration of the FY...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BigCommerce Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. BigCommerce Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy