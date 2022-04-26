Tornado confirmed Sunday afternoon in Christian County

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A tornado was confirmed in Christian County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Lincoln.

The NWS said a tornado touched down about 4 miles north of Taylorville and was rated an EF1 with winds of 110 mph. That is also about 3 miles east of Sharpsburg.

The survey found that the primary damage from the tornado occurred at a farm along E 1900N Rd., where a 60×120 foot machine shed was destroyed. Debris was found to be strewn over a mile to the northeast.

The tornado occurred from 5:49p to 5:50p CDT and was on the ground for only 0.9 miles.

This is the only tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service from Sunday’s storm.

There were no warnings in effect at the time. The National Weather Service was monitoring multiple weakly rotating storms at the time the tornado occurred, but radar did not indicate any rotation significant enough to warrant a tornado warning.



