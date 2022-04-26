Three probable cases of hepatitis are being probed in Illinois including one leading to a liver transplant, state health officials say, with experts warning recent spike may be just 'the tip of the iceberg'

Health officials are probing three probable cases of hepatitis among children in Illinois including one that required a liver transplant, it was revealed today — after an expert warned that nearly a dozen recorded cases may be just 'the tip of the iceberg'.

All the children were under ten years old the state's health department said, with two of the youngsters based in Chicago and the third in Western Illinois.

Some 11 children sick with unexplained hepatitis have been confirmed in the U.S. in recent weeks, with nine cases in Alabama — including two that needed liver transplants — and two in North Carolina. If confirmed, the Illinois cases will take the total to 14.

Experts are not sure what is causing the spike in cases, but it has been suggested that lockdowns weakening children's immunity and even a previous Covid infection may be to blame.

Nearly 170 children with the unexplained hepatitis have been reported globally since the first case was detected in Scotland at the end of March, according to the World Health Organization. One child has died and at least 17 have needed liver transplants.

Leading virologists fear the real toll of the infection could actually be magnitudes higher because many parents may brush off the warning signs.

Jaundice — the yellowing of the skin or eyes, a tell-tale sign of liver disease — has been spotted in fewer than half of the ill children. Other symptoms, such as nausea, diarrhea, lethargy and stomach pains are usually put down to other illnesses, such as food poisoning or norovirus.

'I think there are more cases out there. [17 transplants] is quite a high number for how many cases we have spotted,' Simon Taylor-Robinson, a hepatologist from Imperial College London, in the UK, told MailOnline.

'I'd imagine there are more cases than have been reported — but they are likely to be less severe,' he added, then saying he agreed that this is only the tip of the iceberg.

At least twelve countries have spotted cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin, with the 114 cases detected in the UK which was first to spot the spate of infections.

The World Health Organization said it has received reports of at least 169 cases of 'acute hepatitis of unknown origin' from 12 countries as of Saturday

Health officials believe the illness may be triggered by an adenovirus — usually to blame for the common cold. Experts say lockdowns may have weakened the immunity of children and left them more susceptible to the virus, or it may be a mutated version.

Investigations are ongoing but officials have yet to rule out a new Covid variant being to blame. Another theory is that children may have been battling the adenovirus at the same time as Covid.

Covid lockdowns may be behind the mysterious spate of hepatitis cases in children because they reduced social mixing and weakened their immunity, experts claim

UK health officials have ruled out the Covid vaccine as a possible cause, with none of the ill British children having been vaccinated because of their young age. None of the cases in the US were among vaccinated children either.

'I think it is likely that children mixing in kindergartens and schools have lower immunity to seasonal adenoviruses than in previous years because of restrictions,' Taylor-Robinson told MailOnline.

'This means they could be more at risk of developing hepatitis because their immune response is weaker to the virus.'

He said children are less likely to complain about symptoms than adults – and urged parents to be alert to early issues including stomach pains and yellowing eyes.

But he added there is no reason to panic because in '99 percent' of cases the liver is able to regenerate and the chances of needing a transplant or dying because of the condition are low.

Professor Alastair Sutcliffe, a pediatrician at University College London, told MailOnline mounting cases are a 'a concerning and depressing situation for families' but parents should not fear.

'What is for families to consider [is] if their child develops jaundice after the first few months of life they need medical attention fast,' he said.

'But that is true of any child who develops jaundice after the first few months of life so is not new advice.

'With one death and no known cause life should continue as before. Nothing is more fearful than fear itself.'

WHAT COULD BE BEHIND THE HEPATITIS OUTBREAK?

While experts believe adenovirus — a virus associated with many common colds — could be behind the spate of cases, the jury is out on what the exact cause of the outbreak is.

Co-infection

One theory suggests children being infected with Covid and adenovirus at the same time could be at greater risk of hepatitis.

Weakened immunity

British experts have suggested lockdowns and restrictions have put children at greater risk because they have lower natural immunity to adenovirus.

Adenovirus mutation

Other scientists said it may have been an adenovirus that has acquired 'unusual mutations'.

New Covid variant

UKHSA officials included 'a new variant of SARS-CoV-2' in their working hypotheses, when discussing the variant at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon today.

World Health Organization (WHO) bosses have received reports of at least 169 cases of 'acute hepatitis of unknown origin' from 12 countries.

Cases were detected in children aged one month to 16, the majority of whom have been hospitalized. The WHO has not disclosed which country the only known death occurred in.

The first hepatitis cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have now been sickened. Thirteen cases have been detected in Spain, and 12 in Israel.

The unusual illness has also been spotted in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Norway, Romania and Belgium.

'It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,' the WHO said.

However, other scientists have suggested the amount of severe cases in children is unusual.

Richard Pebody, who heads the high threats pathogen team at the WHO, told STAT News: 'Although the numbers aren't big, the consequences have been quite severe. It's important that countries look.'

None of the cases have been caused by any of the five typical strains of the virus — hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, known as an adenovirus, but that further research is ongoing.

'While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,' WHO said.

It noted that the cold-like virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases — however not all children were tested.

And 19 of the patients also had a Covid co-infection. One more child had Covid but not the adenovirus.

Experts are probing whether the cases are linked to the two viruses.

UK Health Security Agency experts were called to a briefing at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon today to present data around the current situation in Britain.

Scientists claimed they could not rule out Covid as a possible cause of the outbreak — and also suggested a new coronavirus variant could be behind it.

Dr Muge Cevik, an infectious diseases expert at the University of St Andrews, in Scotland, warned the virus was a possible explanation — but noted hepatitis has 'not been a common feature' of infections in children.

'Acute severe hepatitis has not been a common feature of Covid in children, so it's less likely to explain this presentation,' he said.

'Adenovirus [Common cold virus] was detected in 40 of 53 cases, but not all cases are tested. Adenovirus testing has been inconsistent in other samples, and it's too early to confirm characterization.

'It's important for all countries to share their data once available.'

British scientists have also suggested that lockdowns may have played a contributing role, weakening children's immunity and leaving them at heightened risk of adenovirus.

Others said the cases may be the result of a virus that has acquired 'unusual mutations'.

Only 80 per cent of hepatitis have an identifiable cause, experts said.

Professor Graham Cooke, an expert in infectious diseases at Imperial College London, said it is unlikely Covid was responsible.

'Mild hepatitis is very common in children following a range of viral infections, but what is being seen at the moment is quite different,' he said.

'If the hepatitis was a result of Covid it would be surprising not to see it more widely distributed across the country given the high prevalence of (Covid) at the moment.'

A virology specialist at Imperial told The Telegraph it is 'very unusual and rare' for children to suffer severe hepatitis, especially to the extent that they require a liver transplant.

The expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'The number of cases is exceptional.

'It makes people think there is something unusual going on — such as a virus that has mutated or some other cause. It has sent alarm bells ringing.'

Hepatitis often has no noticeable symptoms — but they can include dark urine, pale grey-coloured faeces, itchy skin and the yellowing of the eyes and skin.

Infected people can also suffer muscle and joint pain, a high temperature, feeling and being sick and being unusually tired all of the time.

When hepatitis is spread by a virus, it's usually caused by consuming food and drink contaminated with the faeces of an infected person or blood-to-blood or sexual contact.

Q&A: What is the mysterious global hepatitis outbreak and what is behind it?

What do we know about the global hepatitis outbreak?

Scientists have been left puzzled by a global outbreak of hepatitis that has caused one death and 17 liver transplants.

The inflammatory liver condition has been spotted in at least 169 children aged between one month and 16 years old.

None of the cases have been caused by any of the five typical strains of the virus — hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver that is usually caused by a viral infection or liver damage from drinking alcohol.

Hepatitis often has no noticeable symptoms — but they can include dark urine, pale grey-coloured faeces, itchy skin and the yellowing of the eyes and skin.

Infected people can also suffer muscle and joint pain, a high temperature, feeling and being sick and being unusually tired all of the time.

When hepatitis is spread by a virus, it's usually caused by consuming food and drink contaminated with the faeces of an infected person or blood-to-blood or sexual contact.

How many countries have cases been recorded in?

UK

Spain

Israel

US

Denmark

Ireland

The Netherlands

Italy

France

Norway

Romania

Belgium

114

13

12

11

Six

Fewer than five

Four

Four

Two

Two

One

One

Do we know what is behind the outbreak?

Co-infection

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

This, in combination with Covid infections, could be causing the spike in cases.

'While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,' WHO said,

It noted that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

Weakened immunity

British experts tasked with investigating the spate of illnesses believe the endless cycle of lockdowns may have played a contributing role.

Restrictions may have weakened children's immunity, leaving them at heightened risk of adenovirus.

Writing in the journal Eurosurveillance, the team — led by Public Health Scotland epidemiologist Dr Kimberly Marsh — said more children could be 'immunologically naive' to the virus because of restrictions.

They said: 'The leading hypotheses centre around adenovirus — either a new variant with a distinct clinical syndrome or a routinely circulating variant that is more severely impacting younger children who are immunologically naive.

'The latter scenario may be the result of restricted social mixing during the pandemic.'

Adenovirus mutation

Other scientists said it may have been a virus that has acquired 'unusual mutations'.

A virology specialist at Imperial College London told The Telegraph it is 'very unusual and rare' for children to suffer severe hepatitis, especially to the extent that they require a liver transplant.

The expert, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'The number of cases is exceptional.

'It makes people think there is something unusual going on — such as a virus that has mutated or some other cause. It has sent alarm bells ringing.'

New Covid variant

UKHSA officials included 'a new variant of SARS-CoV-2' in their working hypotheses, when discussing the variant at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon today.

Other theories

The UKHSA has noted Covid as well as other infections and environmental triggers are still being probed as possible causes of the illnesses.

The agency ruled out the Covid vaccine as a possible cause, with none of the British cases so far having been vaccinated because of their age.