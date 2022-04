Click here to read the full article. “There are three sides to every story: your side, my side, and the truth. And no one is lying. Memories shared serve each differently.”—Robert Evans, The Kid Stays in the Picture ~[to the tune of The Beverly Hillbillies]~ Come and listen to a story of a man named Bob Runnin’ Par-a-mount Studios, that was his job Needed a producer for a hot prop-er-ty So he called up a guy by the name of Al Rud-dyyyyy… This, unfortunately, is not the theme to The Offer. The creators behind the Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather have opted...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO