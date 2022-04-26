Former UTEP women’s basketball star Destiny Thurman commits to Colorado State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM ) – After leading the UTEP women’s basketball team in scoring in 2021-22, guard Destiny Thurman has found a new home.

Thurman will spend her final year of college eligibility at Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference, KTSM has learned. Thurman entered the transfer portal last month after averaging 13 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Miners a season ago.

Colorado State made the WNIT in 2022 and has some solid history. Women’s basketball legend Becky Hammon played for the Rams before embarking on a highly successful professional career as both a player and coach.

Thurman joins Katia Gallegos in finding a new home after leaving UTEP. Gallegos, who was born and raised in the Borderland, went to Franklin High School and was a Miners fan favorite, transferred to Tulsa over the weekend for her final two years of eligibility.

That duo was UTEP’s 1-2 scoring and playmaking punch in 2021-22 for Kevin Baker’s squad. The Miners are in the process of replacing them and did so in part with the addition of North Texas transfer Jazion Jackson earlier this month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.