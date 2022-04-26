ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ten-man Swindon maintain chase for play-off place with win over Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NQtX_0fKxiFhc00

Swindon maintained their chase for the play-offs as goals from Louie Barry and Jack Payne were enough to earn 10-man Town a 2-1 win over already-promoted Forest Green.

An attack-laden first half produced an abundance of goalscoring chances, but it was Swindon who made the most of their opportunities.

Rovers’ Jordan Moore-Taylor threatened with a header off the post but the home side responded to take control of proceedings by scoring two goals before the interval.

Louie Barry rounded off a counter-attack to score his sixth goal in Swindon colours and put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, before Jack Payne struck five minutes before half-time to double their lead.

Swindon were reduced to 10 men as Ellis Iandolo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on the halfway line, and the hosts then conceded as substitute Josh March pounced on Lewis Ward’s save to reduce the deficit minutes later.

The home side defended well despite a late barrage of attacks and held on and claim a much-needed victory that keeps them in the top six race.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Arbroath warm-up for play-offs with victory over Morton

Arbroath will head into the cinch Championship play-offs on a high after beating Morton 3-0 at Gayfield Park. Jason Thomson put the home side in front in the 16th minute after Liam Henderson’s header came back off the bar, but it took until late in the second half for the game to be made safe.
SOCCER
newschain

Dunfermline face play-offs to keep Championship place

Dunfermline must win a play-off to stay in the cinch Championship after losing their final match of the regular season 2-1 to Queen of the South. Queens’ relegation was already sealed while Dunfermline had hopes of climbing out of the bottom two – although Ayr’s victory meant even a win would not have been enough.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Barry
newschain

Raith Rovers miss out on play-offs after Kilmarnock draw

Ollie Shaw cancelled out Aidan Connolly’s opener as Raith Rovers’ slim chances of reaching the play-offs were ended following a 1-1 cinch Championship draw against Kilmarnock at Stark’s Park. The home side took the lead on the half-hour mark when Connolly fired Rovers ahead – via a...
SPORTS
newschain

Kevin McDonald could feature for Dundee United after muscle problem

Dundee United midfielder Kevin McDonald is pushing to be involved in Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell following a muscle problem. Calum Butcher is unlikely to play for the rest of the campaign because of a personal issue. Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers are in much better shape to face Celtic now

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst insists Rangers have learned from their beating by Celtic at Parkhead as they prepare to return on Sunday. The Light Blues were brushed aside 3-0 at Celtic Park in February before they went down 2-1 in the next game at Ibrox, with Rangers seeing off the Hoops 2-1 in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park earlier this month.
SOCCER
newschain

Hearts duo Kingsley and Halliday to return from injury for visit of Ross County

Hearts will have Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday back from injury for their cinch Premiership match at home to Ross County. Aaron McEneff is a doubt after being forced off at Dundee United last weekend with a tight calf while Cammy Devlin is unlikely to feature despite being back on the bench for the last two matches as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.
SOCCER
newschain

Gareth Taylor proud of Manchester City’s fight for European football in WSL

Gareth Taylor insists he will be proud of his Manchester City players regardless of whether they secure European football next season. City head into Saturday’s home clash with Brighton in fourth place in the Women’s Super League, one spot and one point behind the final European berth occupied by local rivals Manchester United but with a game in hand.
SOCCER
newschain

Ben Godfrey could miss rest of season for Everton

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh problem and may not return before the end of the season. The centre-back was injured in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield. Midfielders Donny Van De Beek (groin) and Andre...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy