CLEVELAND — Through connecting, interviewing, and performing, the stories of those who experienced the Holocaust are being remembered and shared. Testimony Theater is a program which connects Cleveland teens with Holocaust survivors and their families. The students, from seventh through 12th grades, interview their subjects, then create and perform vignettes based on their experiences. The kids then reflect on these stories, finding creative ways to illustrate their impact as well as conduct talk backs with their audiences to answer questions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO