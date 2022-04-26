ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware soldier killed at Washington state training center

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington...

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
Mother Of US Army Private Who Died During Training Say He Was ‘Absolute Light’

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A U.S. Army private from Delaware died during a training exercise in Washington State. Now, his family is sharing the story of the young man they called an absolute light. Private First Class Joseph Alejandro Marquez died Monday. To his mother and sister, he was known as Joey. His mother said he was known for his dimples and was even called “private dimps” by his fellow soldiers. His family says he had dreamed of being in the Army since he was a child. “Joey was doing exactly what he wanted to do. He always wanted to be a soldier. He loves this country, he loves serving this country,” his mother said. They say they are planning services and a celebration of his life.
Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
9 Indicted, Over $1M In Drugs Seized & 34 Guns Confiscated In Eastern Shore Crackdown

EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities on Tuesday announced the indictments of nine Maryland residents as part of a multi-agency effort to dismantle a significant drug trafficking organization operating on the Eastern Shore. The crackdown netted 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 170 pounds of marijuana and 34 guns, three of them ghost guns, Maryland State Police Lt. Adam Howard told reporters. “A half-kilogram of fentanyl was taken in and 2.2 kilograms of heroin were taken in,” Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley said. “According to the DEA, that’s enough fentanyl to kill 230,000 people,...
Retiring a piece of military history in Dover

A KC-10A Extender refueling aircraft will make the short trip from McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey to Dover on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, where it will take up permanent residence at the Air Mobility Command (AMC) Museum at Dover Air Force Base. Museum Director John Taylor said it...
Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.

