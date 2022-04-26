ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Crew-4 mission launch at the crack of dawn in ‘Freedom’ Dragon capsule

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis launch was originally scheduled for launch last Saturday, but there was a bit of an unexpected conflict with the AX-1 mission, which had its departure and splashdown delayed. But now Crew-4 is back on track and ready to take off from launchpad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center in...

Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE

