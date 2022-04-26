Loren Wayne Gentry passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home in Sulphur, La. He was 69 years old. He was born June 4, 1952, to Bill and Annie Gentry in Corpus Christi, Texas. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas, before moving to Lake...
Richard Lanier Pickett, 73, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 in a local hospital. He was born on Aug. 16, 1948, in Jennings, La., to Lanier and Dorothy Pickett. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed woodworking and attending services at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. He will be missed by a lot of friends. He grew up in Jennings and remembered and loved all his old friends.
Morris Francis Ward, 95, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Ward was born to John Baylor and Frances Morris Ward in Haines, Ark., on April 15, 1927. The Morris and Ward families were pioneers in the Chilkat Valley of Alaska. At the age of seventeen he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II, Guam, Okinawa, and Japan just two weeks after the second bomb was dropped. Being in the Naval Reserve, he expected to be called back during the Koran Conflict, but during Korea and Vietnam he was in the Merchant Marines bringing ammo and supplies to our military. He made five trips to Vietnam. He sailed around the world and visited over thirty-eight countries on five continents. His last trip with the Merchant Marines was as a chief pumpman on the SS Observer, which was blockaded in the Suez Canal in 1967 during the Six Day War. While there, he visited Cairo and was at Nile Hilton when the King of Saudi Arabia and his entourage visited. He was able to observe how the super rich lived, rose petals on the table and actual food tasters! He stayed with the ship for four months, then returned to the U.S. and his “at sea” adventures were over. Morris was a member of the VFW for over fifty years. He retired from both Bridgestone/Firestone and Himont/Montell.
The honey bee may be Louisiana’s state insect, but still—some people don’t like seeing a swarm near their home. Daniel Day is one of 19 sources listed on the LSU AgCenter website as a contact for bee/wasp removals and swarm captures in Southwest Louisiana. From now until the end of May is his busy season, he said Monday. Day is currently averaging about three phone calls a day from people wanting him to remove bee swarms from their property.
Three men were arrested around Wednesday morning, accused in an armed robbery of a Vinton convenience store. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a worker at the Toomey Road business said she was robbed at gunpoint just after midnight by three men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash, items from inside the store and her personal belongings.
The sound of cannon fire in Lake Charles — set to be fired Friday in defense of the city at the Civic Center Seawall — will signal the start of the 2022 Louisiana Pirate Festival. Legend has it that nearly three centuries ago, pirate Jean Lafitte and his...
