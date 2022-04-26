Loren Wayne Gentry

Morris Francis Ward, 95, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Ward was born to John Baylor and Frances Morris Ward in Haines, Ark., on April 15, 1927. The Morris and Ward families were pioneers in the Chilkat Valley of Alaska. At the age of seventeen he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II, Guam, Okinawa, and Japan just two weeks after the second bomb was dropped. Being in the Naval Reserve, he expected to be called back during the Koran Conflict, but during Korea and Vietnam he was in the Merchant Marines bringing ammo and supplies to our military. He made five trips to Vietnam. He sailed around the world and visited over thirty-eight countries on five continents. His last trip with the Merchant Marines was as a chief pumpman on the SS Observer, which was blockaded in the Suez Canal in 1967 during the Six Day War. While there, he visited Cairo and was at Nile Hilton when the King of Saudi Arabia and his entourage visited. He was able to observe how the super rich lived, rose petals on the table and actual food tasters! He stayed with the ship for four months, then returned to the U.S. and his “at sea” adventures were over. Morris was a member of the VFW for over fifty years. He retired from both Bridgestone/Firestone and Himont/Montell.

