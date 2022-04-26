ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sting says he doesn’t think “any grown man can be in a band”

By Will Lavin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSting has said that he doesn’t think “any grown man can be in a band” because it’s a “teenage gang” thing. Speaking in a new interview, the former Police frontman talked about aging out of rock music and how he struggles to find growth in music made by veteran...

www.nme.com

