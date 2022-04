KINGWOOD — Your Community Foundation is asking the Preston County Commission to help meet a $1 million challenge by an anonymous donor. YCF serves five counties: Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor. It is a 501©(3) public charity that administers 150 permanent donor funds containing a total of more than $20 million in assets. The funds are endowed, meaning they are invested and only the interest is handed out.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO