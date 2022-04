Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres. Naquin was held out of the lineup on Wednesday, but he is returning on Thursday to bat second and replace Aristides Aquino in right field. Brandon Drury has dropped four spots to hit sixth.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO