ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

Burke Co. sheriff to file appeal of judge mandamus ruling

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgfQj_0fKxgyU100

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – “once that reasonable budget is set if you’re an elected official one of four constitutial officers then the commission can’t tell you how to spend that money” said Burke Co. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams

It has been an ongoing battle between Burke County sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the Burke County board of commissioners.


Sheriff Williams is appealing a judge’s ruling that lets commissioners have control of his budget.


” those kinds of things handicap me and my ability to recruit and hire and train and retain the best qualified folks” said Sheriff Williams

In a statement, Williams says the sheriffs department is given funds for things like payroll and educational incentive pay for deputies, and the commission’s control can be a barrier to how they use that money.

In the statement it shows the sheriffs office is given $100,000 per year for overtime pay however if they wanted to request more they would have to do that in front of the burke county commission.

The sheriffs department is also given another $100,00 for the detention center out of the commissioners budget Sheriff Williams say this has been an issues for years


“the first four years I was in office from 2017 to 2020 there were to many controls in place that didn’t allow us the autonomy and flexibility that we needed to do our job adequately” said Sheriff Williams

He says this can also affect deputies and how they work


” it discourages officers from working if I have an officer working night shift and he calls in sick well we still need someone to replace him we don’t have officers interested in working overtime because the pay is not sufficient and they want heir time off” said Sheriff Williams

WJBF reporter Nikita Dennis did reach out to the burke county board of commissioners for a statement but did not get a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burke County, GA
Burke County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandamus#Burke Co#Constitutial
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia father and daughter confess to income tax filing fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – An Augusta man and his daughter await sentencing after confessing to filling false inflated tax returns on behalf of their clients. Ezra Hatcher Sr., 68, and Sherry Hatcher, 42, both residents of Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court before a trial, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Ezra […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Augusta Chronicle

Augusta car chase with deputies leads to one death, 'several' hospitalizations

A man from Elberton, Georgia, died after crashing his vehicle in Augusta during a chase with Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday. Sgt. William McCarty reported in a news release that deputies were pursuing a vehicle when it crashed at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street. Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed the driver was Raymond Allen, 50, who was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany woman arrested on insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA — An Albany woman who is the owner of a health career center has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office announced. Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of fraud in...
ALBANY, GA
WJBF

Deadly shooting reported on B Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal shooting incident in the Olmstead Homes area of Augusta. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in reference to a shooting, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.  Once there, Deputies located a deceased male victim with at least one gunshot wound. The Richmond […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Viewing, funeral service held for fallen SC officer

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A community came together to honor a local member of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. “We’ll pray for the life that he had and he gave it a service to everyone here,” law riders motorcycle club member David Edwards told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Cayce […]
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
WJBF

Woman wanted for Aggravated Battery at Garden City Social

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 27-year-old Chyna Mechelle Freeman. Freeman is wanted for an Aggravated Battery that happened April 2, 2022 at Garden City Social located on the 1100 block of Broad Street. Freeman is known to frequent Garden City Social Club. Warrants are on file for her arrest. If […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy