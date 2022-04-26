Burke Co. sheriff to file appeal of judge mandamus ruling

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – “once that reasonable budget is set if you’re an elected official one of four constitutial officers then the commission can’t tell you how to spend that money” said Burke Co. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams

It has been an ongoing battle between Burke County sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the Burke County board of commissioners.



Sheriff Williams is appealing a judge’s ruling that lets commissioners have control of his budget.



” those kinds of things handicap me and my ability to recruit and hire and train and retain the best qualified folks” said Sheriff Williams

In a statement, Williams says the sheriffs department is given funds for things like payroll and educational incentive pay for deputies, and the commission’s control can be a barrier to how they use that money.

In the statement it shows the sheriffs office is given $100,000 per year for overtime pay however if they wanted to request more they would have to do that in front of the burke county commission.

The sheriffs department is also given another $100,00 for the detention center out of the commissioners budget Sheriff Williams say this has been an issues for years



“the first four years I was in office from 2017 to 2020 there were to many controls in place that didn’t allow us the autonomy and flexibility that we needed to do our job adequately” said Sheriff Williams

He says this can also affect deputies and how they work



” it discourages officers from working if I have an officer working night shift and he calls in sick well we still need someone to replace him we don’t have officers interested in working overtime because the pay is not sufficient and they want heir time off” said Sheriff Williams

WJBF reporter Nikita Dennis did reach out to the burke county board of commissioners for a statement but did not get a response.

