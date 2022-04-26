‘Love, Victor’ Will Now Be Available on Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

“Love, Victor” is headed to Disney+, after all.

The coming-of-age series, based on the queer teen romantic drama “Love, Simon,” was originally developed for the streamer, but was pushed to Hulu after executives worried that certain issues on the show, including teen sexuality and alcohol use, weren’t a right fit for Disney+.

Now, the third and final season, as well as Seasons 1 and 2, will be available on Disney+ as well as on Hulu beginning on June 15.

“We are proud of ‘Love, Victor’ and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month,” Hulu president Joe Earley said in a statement on Tuesday. “In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ ‘Man in the Arena: Tom Brady’ and ‘black-ish.’”

The 10-episode premiere season, focusing on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School juggling home life and questions about his sexual orientation, debuted on Hulu in June 2020. At the time, according to Hulu, the series was the most-watched drama on the service during the week of its premiere. The sophomore season premiered on June 21, 2021.

Nick Robinson, who starred as Simon Spier in the Greg Berlanti-directed movie, serves as a narrator and producer of the series. He has also appeared in two episodes.

The cast also includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri. The film’s original writers Aptaker and Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Love, Victor” earned two GLAAD Media Awards for outstanding comedy series in 2021 and 2022.

“When we think about creating stories that reflect the world we live in, which means being inclusive, empowering and authentic, ‘Love, Victor’ represents one of our greatest achievements,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said. “Distributing the show on both platforms will allow us the opportunity to bring Victor’s stories as well as his family and friends’ journeys that have been so beautifully told by our executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and our showrunner Brian Tanen to as wide of an audience as possible.”

The Disney+ news comes amid the studio’s ongoing battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Disney finally spoke out — after pressure from its employees — against the Sunshine State’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. In turn, DeSantis signed a bill on April 22 that abolished Disney’s self-governing district in Orlando.