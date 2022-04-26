ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Woman died, child in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAqMY_0fKxgYjF00
Woman died, child in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash in Lebanon (Lebanon, TN)Nationwide Report

A woman lost her life and a child received critical injuries after a suspected DUI crash Monday afternoon in Lebanon. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place in Lebanon. The early reports showed that a vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Greenwood [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fKxgYjF00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 2

Related
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)

27-year-old Porcha Burts died, her 3 children hospitalized after a wreck on I-40 (Haywood County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Porcha Burts, of Lemon Grove, California as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Friday night that also caused injuries to her three children. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place just before 9 p.m. Friday night near mile marker 61 in Haywood County [...]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

52-year-old Brian Moore dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 52-year-old Brian Moore, from Smyrna, as the man who died Thursday form injuries he sustained following a wreck on April 16 in Nashville. As per the initial information, the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up took place on Bell Road near Beechwood Terrace [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lebanon, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

23-year-old Freddie Smith dead, 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Freddie Smith as the man who lost his life while 25-year-old Daniel Rocha-Villanueva as the man who suffered injuries following a head-on collision Sunday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Bell Road and Ned Shelton Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that Freddie Smith was heading north on Bell Road [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Tennessee Accident News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
Nationwide Report

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)

65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy