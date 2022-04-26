ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Rolling Loud Festival Comes to Toronto With Future, WizKid, Migos and More

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNKes_0fKxgXqW00

The Rolling Loud Festival continues its expansion from Miami, New York and Southern California by announcing its Toronto installment with Future, WizKid, Dave, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd and many more. The full lineup for the festival, which takes place at Ontario Place on Sept. 9-11, appears below; tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29.

Beyond headliners Future, WizKid and Dave, Rolling Loud Toronto brings American rappers and Rolling Loud regulars like Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, alongside Canadian rap titans like NAV, Belly, and Pressa, and top British artists like Skepta, Central Cee, and AJ Tracey. Also on the bill are Rae Sremmurd, Bia, Central Cee, Lil Skies, $uicideboy$, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca, Baka Not Nice, Mariah the Scientist, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, Sheck Wes, Jazz Cartier and many more.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022, taking place July 22-24, is scheduled to feature Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future, along with Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tjay, Soulja Boy, Flo Milli, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Gates, City Girls and $uicideboy$.

Rolling Loud Toronto continues the brand’s international expansion, coming on the heels of Rolling Loud Portugal (July 6-8th, 2022) and Woo Hah! Fest in the Netherlands (July 1st-3rd).

Last year, Rolling Loud and the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) announced a partnership to promote awareness of social justice issues. The organization will prioritize activism and community through a series of panel discussions, fundraising efforts and more throughout the three-day festival. Discussions will feature industry thought leaders, activists, and musicians who have used their platforms to advocate for change.

